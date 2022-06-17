Via DailyMail:

A Florida woman who found Ashley Biden’s private diary is being investigated by the FBI – not for stealing the journal but for selling it, DailyMail.com has learned.

The diary’s explosive contents include Ashley’s speculation that showering with her father, then-Senator Joe Biden, as a young girl may have contributed to her sex addiction.

‘I remember having sex with friends @ a young age; showers w/ my dad (probably not appropriate),’ she wrote in a January 2019 entry

After a stint in rehab, the president’s daughter, now 41, briefly lived in a Palm Beach home often used by recovering addicts, and left her diary there when she moved back to Philadelphia in June, 2020.

