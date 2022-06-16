That’s not nice. Even if she is a Glock fan girl.

Via Fox News:

FIRST ON FOX: Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., will take legal action against the Democrat political action committee (PAC) that claimed, without evidence, that she was an “unlicensed paid escort,” Fox News Digital has learned.

Boebert’s attorney sent a letter to the American Muckrakers PAC regarding the claims that she was an “unlicensed paid escort” who had “two abortions,” pledging to bring “civil defamation” lawsuits against the PAC.

“Partisan organizations putting out blatantly false and disgusting accusations won’t stop me from advancing freedom and conservative values,” Boebert told Fox News Digital in a Wednesday statement. “This group’s vile conduct demonstrates why people are fed up with politics. I am not going to stand by and pretend this is normal behavior.”

