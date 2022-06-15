First Lady of the United States, Dr. Jill Biden, completely butchered "Si Se Puede" while speaking to farmworkers in California on Cesar Chavez's birthday. pic.twitter.com/6MjhGuMccY
— KUSI News (@KUSINews) April 1, 2021
Via Texas Monthly:
When Mayra Flores won a special congressional election Tuesday, she made history in more than one way. In Washington, D.C., she’ll be the first woman born in Mexico to serve as a Republican in Congress. She’s also helped the GOP secure its most-desired dream for this year in South Texas: for the first time since Reconstruction, a Republican will represent the Rio Grande Valley in Congress.