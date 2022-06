Via Politico:

ALBANY, N.Y. — Elephants are not human beings with constitutional rights, the New York State Court of Appeals ruled on Tuesday.

The Nonhuman Rights Project had challenged the Bronx Zoo’s confinement of Happy, a 41-year-old pachyderm. After several of her companions have died, she and Patty — who do not get along — are the only two remaining elephants at the zoo.

Keep reading…