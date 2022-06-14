Via Fox News:

Chevron CEO Mike Wirth says he does not expect another oil refinery to be built in the U.S. ever again, pointing to decades of federal government policies as the reason why.

“There hasn’t been a refinery built in this country since the 1970s,” Wirth said at Bernstein’s Strategic Decisions Conference this week, when asked about the prospect of new capacity being added in the Gulf of Mexico. “I personally don’t believe there will be a new petroleum refinery ever built in this country again.”

Keep reading…