Via Daily Wire:

Ben & Jerry’s, which has demonstrated its hostility to the state of Israel in the past, has reportedly required new employees to watch video lectures featuring Palestinian activists lying about the Jewish state.

“The videos are part of what the ice cream company dubbed “Scooper Series: Social Mission,” Jewish Insider reported.

“If you look at the recent escalation that took place in May of 2021, it started over discriminatory efforts to force Palestinians out of their homes in occupied East Jerusalem as part of this larger policy,” Omar Shakir, who was expelled from Israel in 2019, blusters.

Keep reading…