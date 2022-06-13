Via Reuters:

WASHINGTON, June 7 (Reuters) – The U.S. trade deficit narrowed by the most in nearly 9-1/2 years in April as exports jumped to a record high, putting trade on course to contribute to economic growth this quarter.

The sharp decline reported by the Commerce Department on Tuesday reversed March’s surge and suggested that trade could be shifting back to a more normal pattern. The deficit widened, hitting successive all-time highs, as the United States’ economy led the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic global downturn.

