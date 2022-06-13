Awful…

Via The Blaze:

Country music star Toby Keith revealed that he is battling cancer.

On Sunday afternoon, the “Red Solo Cup” singer made the announcement that he was diagnosed with stomach cancer last fall on his official Instagram account.

“Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer,” Keith wrote on Instagram. “I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation, and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover, and relax.”

“I am looking forward to spending this time with my family,” he added. “But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait.”

