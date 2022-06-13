…maybe

Via CBS-58:

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) — The Supreme Court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade as soon as Monday, June 13.

According to CNN, the high court updated its calendar Thursday, June 9 to indicate decisions would be handed down Monday and Wednesday of the coming week.

Justices have 29 opinions remaining to be delivered in the next month before its traditional summer break.

A leaked draft opinion indicates that five justices were ready to wipe away the 50-year-old precedent set by Roe v. Wade.

If overturned, Wisconsin will be left with an 1849 statute still on the books that could outlaw abortion statewide, and make performing an abortion a felony.

In Wisconsin, legislators could repeal or amend the law. If major changes are made, demonstrations are expected nationwide. Those demonstrations are already happening in the Milwaukee area.

Keep reading…