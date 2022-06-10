Via Newsbusters:

Former President Barack Obama did not miss the opportunity at the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit to call for more censorship, asserting we must “detoxify our discourse.”

Obama spoke and participated in a panel discussion at the 2022 Copenhagen Democracy Summit. The summit claims that its mission is “[u]niting democratic forces to push back on the authoritarian tide,” but Obama does not seem to view free speech as worth including in that alleged anti-authoritarian push. The former president continued his recent push for increased online censorship by emphasizing the supposed “scourge of disinformation.”

