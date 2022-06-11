Call me old-fashioned, but I prefer when my conservative news outlets don’t encourage parents to trans their little children. pic.twitter.com/1U84xx3ww3

Fox News is now encouraging you to abuse your children and surgically alter them.

Via Fox News:

Fox News highlighted the story Friday of a biological girl whose family encouraged her to identify as a boy, as part of its “America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month” series.

The video would be absolute despicable insane lunacy if I saw it on CNN or MSNBC.

