Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden blamed high gas prices on ExxonMobil during Friday afternoon remarks on record-breaking inflation. […]

Following a speech about the dismal economic news, a reporter pressed Biden to comment on whether he would “go after” the profits of oil company ExxonMobil.

“Exxon made more money than God this year,” Biden remarked. “And by the way, nothing has changed. … We talk about how they have 9,000 permits to drill. They’re not drilling. Why aren’t they drilling? Because they make more money not producing more oil.”

Keep reading…