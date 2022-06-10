Unfortunately, @chucktodd , I don't think Congressman Young's schedule will allow him to be on Meet the Press with you tomorrow, but I'll circle back if that changes. Thanks for reaching out! pic.twitter.com/NP2QCFNGH3

They invited Congressman Don Young. Young has been dead since March. Todd’s people should know this, because they EULOGIZED HIM ON THE DAMN SHOW.

Via Fox News:

A GOP lawmaker was invited to appear on Chuck Todd’s show on Friday, but the odds of him being able to appear are very grim.

Zack Brown, who previously served as the communications director for Rep. Don Young, R-Alaska, shared a screenshot of an email he received inviting Young to be interviewed on Todd’s program “Meet the Press NOW” on the NBC News NOW streaming network.

Except Young died in March at age 88.

