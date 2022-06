Via Daily Wire:

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 8.6% between May 2021 and May 2022, meaning that inflation surpassed record highs, a Friday morning report from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics revealed.

The new figure surpassed the Dow Jones estimate of 8.3% year-over-year inflation — the same level seen in April 2022, according to CNBC.

