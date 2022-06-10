Amazing. They never learn.

Via FDN:

The Department of Homeland Security plans to transport asylum seekers from the southern border into cities deeper in the United States as they await processing, according to internal documents obtained by NBC News.

In an effort to reduce crowding at the border, DHS’s Southwest Border Coordination Center would pay for transport to keep migrants moving into U.S. shelters in Houston, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Albuquerque, which were mentioned as some of the possible destinations.

A DHS spokesperson indicated that the decision to move the migrants into cities was not final.

“Should a decision be made, DHS will continue to closely coordinate with and support cities and NGOs to facilitate the movement of any individual encountered at the Southwest border who is placed into removal proceedings pending the next steps in their immigration proceedings,” the spokesperson said.

