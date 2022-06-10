(a previous version of this post contained a link to a gun auction site for an H&K P30. Please do not bid on the gun I’m buying lol)

Via Washington Examiner:

Inflation quickened to 8.6% for the 12 months ending in May, according to the consumer price index, a discouraging sign for the prospects of the economy.

The much-anticipated numbers reported by the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday revealed that inflation is still going strong despite the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hikes and is the worst it has been since 1981, when the Great Inflation helped bring President Ronald Reagan to office.

