Via DNYUZ:

Iran has turned off two surveillance cameras used by the U.N. watchdog agency to monitor a nuclear site, state television reported on Wednesday, the latest sign of rising tensions with world powers over the revival of a 2015 deal that limited Iranian nuclear activities in exchange for the easing of international economic sanctions.

The Atomic Energy Organization of Iran removed two cameras surveying an “online enrichment monitor” installed by the United Nations’ International Atomic Energy Agency to monitor uranium enrichment, according to Iran’s Press TV. The report went on to say that more than 80 percent of the U.N. agency’s cameras would continue to operate as before under safeguard agreements.

