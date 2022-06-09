Via Politico:

The Jan. 6 select committee’s hearings are all about one man, and it’s not the one you think.

It’s Mike Pence.

At nearly every turn, Donald Trump’s crusade to stay in power ran through his vice president. Pence was the subject of Trump’s last-ditch, possibly criminal, pressure campaign to overturn the election and a necessary component of the former president’s plan to send friendly false electors to Congress. Not to mention that the domestic extremists who allegedly ignited the violent Capitol riot intended to prevent Pence from presiding over the transition of power to Joe Biden.

Ultimately, Pence’s refusal to support Trump’s push enraged the former president, who used it to stoke his supporters’ fury even further. Now the only remaining question is whether Pence — who has been boosting his public profile for a potential 2024 bid — will play any direct role in the select panel’s effort to force a national reckoning with Trump’s plot to subvert the election. Democrats say they haven’t ruled out the possibility that he’ll testify.

Keep reading…