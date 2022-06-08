Via MSN:

President Joe Biden is going to need a lot more than a plea of “C’mon man” to bring his base back.

In new polling provided exclusively to Secrets, he is losing support among younger voters, suburbanites, women, minorities, especially Hispananics, and union members.

And the reason is simple: They think the country is headed in the wrong direction and by a country mile.

Two Zogby Polls from Zogby Analytics lay out the problems facing Biden. In one sizing up the economy, just 27% believe the country is headed in the right direction, down from 51% just a year ago.

