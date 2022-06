Via NBC:

WASHINGTON — Law enforcement officials say an armed man was arrested overnight near the home of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Officials say he was armed with a handgun, a knife, and pepper spray. He was stopped near — but not at — the justice’s house. And when police detained him, he said he was there to kill Kavanaugh, these officials say.

The arrest was first reported by The Washington Post.

Keep reading…