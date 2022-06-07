Via Daily Caller:

Democratic Texas Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, who co-sponsored a sweeping bill critics argue opens law enforcement officers up to frivolous lawsuits, spent roughly $46,000 in taxpayer dollars on private security between January and March, House disbursement records reviewed by The Daily Caller News Foundation show.

The funds were allocated to the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) and four individuals, according to House disbursement records. Dates in which “security service” is listed in the records correspond with numerous community events Jackson Lee posted about on her Twitter account — such as pop-up COVID-19 vaccination and testing sites hosted by the congresswoman’s office.

“[T]he Office of Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee is following all House protocols as it relates to these expenditures,” a spokeswoman for Jackson Lee told TheDCNF.

Keep reading…