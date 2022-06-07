Via JPost:

Israel is largely to blame for its conflict with the Palestinians, the United Nations charged in the initial report by its highly contentious Commission of Inquiry, which plans to focus in part on issues of discrimination by the Jewish state both within and without the country’s sovereign borders.

“The findings and recommendations relevant to the underlying root causes were overwhelmingly directed towards Israel, which we have taken as an indicator of the asymmetrical nature of the conflict and the reality of one state occupying the other,” Navanethem Pillay, who heads the three-member panel that conducted the probe, said. Pillay is the former UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

The brief 18-page report by the UN’s “Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the occupied Palestinian territory, including east Jerusalem and Israel” posted on the UN website on Tuesday marks the first of what will be an annual report to the UN’s Human Rights Council in Geneva.

