Via OP India:

On June 2 (local time) United States lawmaker Ilhan Omar published a tweet in support of the LGBTQ+ community. Notably, the world is celebrating ‘Pride Month’ to celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and to fight ‘discrimination’ against them. In her tweet, Omar said, “Happy Pride Month! We won’t stop fighting until all LGBTQ+ Americans can live free from discrimination.”

Her tweet did not go down well with the members of the Muslim community who expressed their ‘disgust’ in comments and quotes over her views.

Twitter user Islamicize wrote, “The way organizations still scramble to get hold of her for their events is a shameful show of weakness and absence of gheerah for the deen. How have any scholars still not takfired her is beyond my comprehension.”

Another Twitter user Muhammad Sattar Khan said, “What kind of Muslim are you, don’t you feel fear of Allah and his messenger Muhammad (peace be upon him)?”

