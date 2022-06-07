Via Bloomberg:

The deadly assault on the US Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 shocked viewers watching live around the world and, at least in the moment, infuriated Republican congressional leaders who fulminated among themselves against the role Donald Trump and his allies played in egging on the rioters.

But the short-lived horror over the worst attack on the seat of US democracy since British troops burned the building in 1814 wasn’t enough to shake the tribal political divisions that drove the insurrection.

Keep reading…