Dallas Morning News published a letter from “250 Republican Donors” to Sen Cornyn (aka Republican during election year, Mitt-Romney fan the rest of the year). In it, they ask for red flag laws – an idea Cornyn admits he’s toying with.

While the shooting in Uvalde was awful – and some might be forgiven for pondering the existence of a benevolent God after it – reflexively voting for red flags aren’t going to make things better.

What even gets you put on a red flag list anyway? Being a Trump supporter maybe? Attending “anti government protests” perhaps? Maybe your grandpa attended January 6th and spit on the capitol building on his way home. All of these can and will happen and more.

Don’t give in. It’s a dumb ass idea.