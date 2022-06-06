Via Conservative Brief:

Another massive migrant caravan described as “potentially the largest” ever is currently en route to the U.S. border, with some participants pointing to President Joe Biden’s statements among their reasons for coming.

One Haitian traveling with the caravan told Fox News he wants Biden to keep his promise to allow them to stay once they arrive.

“He promised the Haitian community he will help them,” the migrant said on Friday. “He will recall Title 42. He will help us have real asylum.”

Keep reading…