Via Daily Wire:

The Islamic terrorist group Al-Qaeda is now reportedly operating with “increased freedom of movement” inside of Taliban-ruled Afghanistan following Democrat President Joe Biden’s disastrous pullout from the country last summer, which resulted in the deaths of numerous U.S. Military personnel.

The revelation was made in a new report dated late last month from U.N. experts to the U.N. Security Council.

“The relationship between the Taliban and Al-Qaeda remains close, with the latter celebrating the former’s success and renewing its pledge of allegiance to [Taliban leader Hibatullah Akhundzada],” report states. “Member State assessments thus far suggest that Al-Qaeda has a safe haven under the Taliban and increased freedom of action. Ayman al-Zawahiri has issued more frequent recorded messages since August, and there is now proof of life for him as recently as February 2022.”

Keep reading…