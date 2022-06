Amazing…

Two men kiss as they celebrate stealing 1st & 2rd place in a womens race…woman takes care of her child as she stands on the 3rd place she has been relegated to due to male cheats.

This pic tells the story of gender ideology perfectly.

Men first, women & childrens needs last. pic.twitter.com/0rcX8a8UdZ

— Aja ⚢💚🤍💜🦖 (@Aja02537920) June 4, 2022