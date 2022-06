Her ex boyfriend is Bobby Kotick. If you don’t know what a garbage human being he is, just Google his name.

Via ADN: CNN, The New York Times and the Washington Post all published columns citing everything but Sheryl Sandberg as the cause of her recent Facebook departure. A new WSJ report suggests the ‘Lean In’ author’s decision was partially based on ongoing investigations into her actions using her position and company resources for personal reasons. Keep reading…