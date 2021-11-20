Via Daily Wire:

Democrat President Joe Biden called for clamping down on Americans’ constitutionally protected Second Amendment rights during a speech on Thursday night following last week’s tragic shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

“This isn’t about taking away anyone’s rights,” Biden claimed before rattling off a list of ways that he wanted to take away people’s Second Amendment rights.

Biden called for banning semi-automatic long guns, which are extremely popular in the United States, banning what he claimed were “high-capacity magazines,” enacting red flag laws that strip Americans of due process, and going after gun manufacturers.

