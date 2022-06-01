IDK about y’all but in Texas, we don’t send our dads pornographic material.

Via DailyMail:

Hunter Biden’s search history reveals an obsession with porn including incest fantasies, ’18yrs old’, ‘lonely widow’ porn, ‘MILF crack cocaine porn’, as well as instructions on how to hack a lover’s cell phone and repeated google searches of himself.

The list of searches covers just six days in March 2019 before he broke his laptop, took it to be repaired a Delaware shop, and then abandoned it. But it is packed full of revealing and disturbing websites.

Dozens of videos on the laptop also reveal Hunter’s penchant for filming himself having sex with prostitutes and posting the home movies on his own Pornhub account under the username ‘RHEast’.

The president’s son took care not to show his face in his uploaded videos.

