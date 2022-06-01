Via Page Six:

Johnny Depp won his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The jury came to a unanimous verdict Wednesday after a three-day deliberation in which they debated whether the “Aquaman” actress defamed Depp in her 2018 op-ed for The Washington Post in which she referred to herself as a public figure representing domestic abuse.

Depp was awarded $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages.

Meanwhile, Heard had a minor victory herself in her countersuit against Depp with the jury awarding her $2 million for compensatory damages, but $0 in punitive damages.

However, we’re told there is a chance the damages may be challenged in coming months.

