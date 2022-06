Americans can’t find baby formula? YAWN

Gasoline is $6/gallon? YAWN

WHATS THAT ZELENEKSY NEEDS MORE MONEY AND WEAPONS?!?!?!?! I’LL BE RIGHT THERE!!!!

BREAKING: In NY Times Op-Ed, Pres. Biden says the US will provide Ukraine with "more advanced rocket systems and munitions that will enable them to more precisely strike key targets on the battlefield in Ukraine."

— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 31, 2022