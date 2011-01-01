Via Daily Wire:

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reportedly changed a victim’s statement in order to avoid the backlash that could have been sparked if they had allowed her to publicly misgender her rapist.

According to a report from the Times of London, the BBC published a story about a woman who claimed that she had been raped — but her alleged attacker was a transgender woman.

“The BBC changed the testimony of a rape victim after a debate over the pronouns of her transgender attacker,” The Times reported. “The woman referred to her alleged rapist as ‘him’ but insiders said that her words were changed to avoid ‘misgendering’ the abuser in an article on the corporation’s website.”

