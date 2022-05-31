Cops have a lot to explain. He should be assigned fault for the accident. Literally anyone under the influence is automatically to blame.

Via LA Times:

NAPA — The weekend arrest of Paul Pelosi, the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco), on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Porsche he was driving was hit by another vehicle in Northern California’s wine country, authorities said.

Paul Pelosi, 82, was taken into custody shortly before midnight Saturday night in Napa County, according to a sheriff’s office online booking report.

Keep reading…