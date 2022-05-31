Via The Sun:

Yeah a kid who is like 9 can totally buy rifles.

A SHOCKING new mugshot has been released of the 10-year-old student who was arrested on Saturday over an alleged threat to commit a mass shooting.

The threat came only five days after the Uvalde, Texas school shooting on Tuesday resulted in the deaths of 19 students and two teachers.

The 10-year-old was charged with making a written threat to conduct a mass shooting.

Police believed that the student was threatening the school in text messages and publicly arrested him.

The 5th-grade student, from Patriot Elementary School in Cape Coral, Florida, reportedly sent a text to his friend claiming that he bought four assault rifles.

