“I think it's very important for people who see reactions in communities not to judge or make assumptions about what is good and not good reactions. And not actually re-victimize communities by saying there's an acceptable and not acceptable way to react.”— @BU_CAS's Saida Grundy pic.twitter.com/FK85qVF3Xf — Boston University (@BU_Tweets) May 25, 2022

And getting new yeezys in the process right?

Via Star News:

Boston University assistant professor Saida Grundy compared looting in the aftermath of George Floyd‘s death to black people “looting themselves” from slavery, according to a video posted by the university. Grundy also urged people not to judge communities’ reactions and to listen to them to address their needs. keep reading…