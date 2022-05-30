Via NY Post:

The US ambassador to Russia under President Obama slammed President Biden on Sunday for his refusal to provide Ukraine with an advanced missile system that can reach Moscow.

Ex-ambassador Michael McFaul, who is also an MSNBC analyst, called Biden’s approach “a losing strategy” when asked about a tweet he posted that said, “Not arming Ukraine prolongs the war.”

McFaul told MSNBC anchor Katy Tur that there were tense debates within the Biden administration regarding how to proceed with the deadly conflict. […]

On Monday, Biden told reporters “We are not going to send to Ukraine rocket systems that can strike into Russia,” after arriving back at the White House from Delaware — denying Zelensky’s request for Multiple Launch Rocket Systems (MLRS) as well as High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems (HIMARS).