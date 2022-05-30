Video of a Ukrainian UAV dropping munitions on a Russian BTR-82 in Zaporizhzhia Oblast. https://t.co/N0wd5a53mW pic.twitter.com/mSB0gFUvm1
— Rob Lee (@RALee85) May 29, 2022
Via NY Post:
Shocking, new footage shows a Russian soldier flipping off a Ukrainian drone before being blown up by enemy munitions.
In a 90-second clip posted Sunday, a drone zooms in on a group of Russian troops standing around a vehicle. About 17 seconds into the footage, one of the six Russian soldiers turns his head up to the sky, and directs a one-finger salute to the drone.
As the camera pans out, the drone releases a grenade onto the BTR-82A, a 8×8 wheeled armored personnel carrier, causing it to burst into flames.