Via Daily Wire:

San Francisco Giants manager Gabe Kapler postponed his protest of the national anthem for Memorial Day.

In a post on his personal blog Monday, Kapler, who previously announced that he would be protesting the national anthem in the wake of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, said he would postpone his protest for one day in celebration of Memorial Day. However, the protest against gun violence would continue at least in part; Kapler said he planned to donate to a pro-gun control nonprofit, in addition to a veterans’ outreach charity.

“I believe we have the right to speak up about the things we’re most passionate about,” Kapler wrote in the post. “I believe we also have the responsibility to find organizations that are doing good work and support those organizations when we speak up about issues. Voicing concerns thoughtfully and protesting peacefully are both patriotic actions; so is supporting organizations that are in the weeds solving problems.”

Keep reading…