Via Daily Wire:

Vice President Kamala Harris called for an “assault weapons ban” on Saturday after she attended the funeral service for the oldest of 10 people killed earlier this month by a mass shooter in Buffalo, New York.

“There’s a through line to what happened here in Texas, in Atlanta, in Orlando, what happened at the synagogues … this is a moment that requires all good people who are loving people to just say we will not stand for this. Enough is enough,” Harris said Saturday during the funeral, as flagged by Mediate.