what a sick lunatic bitch.

Via DailyMail:

The mother of the teenager who slaughtered 19 children and two teachers at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, said he ‘had his reasons.’

Salvador Ramos’ mother Adriana Reyes aka Martinez, told CNN in Spanish: ‘I have no words. I have no words to say. I don’t know what he was thinking.

‘He had his reasons for doing what he did and please don’t judge him,’ she continued.

Reyes also begged for forgiveness for herself and her son after the mass shooting on Tuesday.

‘I only want the innocent children who died to forgive me. Forgive me, forgive my son. I know he had his reasons.’

Ramos reportedly had a strained relationship with his mother – something she denies – and was living at his grandmother Celia Martinez Gonzalez’s home when he went on the rampage on Tuesday.

