Via Daily Wire:

A new poll indicates that the majority of registered American voters have doubts about President Joe Biden’s mental fitness and believe that he is showing he is too old to be president.

Harvard CAPS/Harris conducted a poll of nearly 2,000 registered voters from May 18-19, asking a series of questions relating to President Joe Biden and the nation.

When asked, “Is Joe Biden mentally fit to serve as President of the United States or do you have doubts about his fitness for office?” 53% of respondents answered, “I have doubts about his fitness.” Broken down along party lines, 19% of Democrats responded accordingly, as did 83% of Republicans, and a whopping 61% of Independents answered the same.

