Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden’s approval ratings continue to collapse, as two polls this week show that the president’s approval rating is now in the mid 30s.

A Reuters-Ipsos poll of more than 1,000 adults, conducted this week, found that Biden’s approval rating sunk to just 36%, the lowest approval rating of his presidency, while 59% disapproved. The poll also found that nearly every demographic group disapproved of how Biden was handling his job as president. In addition, the poll also found that the economy is still the most pressing issue Americans are concerned about. […]

At the same time as the Reuters survey, a poll of more than 2,500 likely voters from Big Data Poll’s monthly “Public Polling Project” found that Biden’s approval rating sits at just 37%, while 60% disapproved. Biden’s approval was also deep underwater on individual issues. Just 35% approved of Biden’s handling of the issue of the “Economy and Jobs,” while 62% disapproved; just 33% approved of Biden on “Immigration/Border Security,” with 61% disapproval; 36% approved of his handling of “Foreign Policy”; 33% approved of him on crime, with 60% disapproval; and just 33% approved of his handling of “U.S.-China Relations,” while 57% disapproved. Biden’s approval was slightly better on the “Coronavirus Pandemic”: 44% approved, while 53% disapproved.

