This kids kit was like $5,000 how the hell did a broke kid from a border town with a job at Wendy’s get such stuff?

BREAKING: Family members tell me Joe Garcia, the husband of Uvalde teacher Irma Garcia, just died of a heart attack. The couple had been married 24 years and has 4 children. Irma was shot and killed Tuesday trying to protect her 4th grade class. #breaking #Uvalde pic.twitter.com/X9CrD3ppXS — Matthew Seedorff (@MattSeedorff) May 26, 2022