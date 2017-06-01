Via Daily Wire:

President Joe Biden’s Special Envoy to Iran, Robert Malley, whose anti-Israel positions have been cited as well as his ambition to secure a nuclear deal (JCPOA) with arch-terrorist state Iran, has said that the terrorist groups Hamas and Hezbollah are simply misunderstood by the West.

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR), possibly the staunchest opponent of Iran in the U.S. Senate, reacted harshly when reports indicated Biden would select Malley for his current post.

“It’s deeply troubling that President Biden would consider appointing Rob Malley to direct Iran policy,” he stated. “Malley has a long track record of sympathy for the Iranian regime & animus towards Israel. The ayatollahs wouldn’t believe their luck if he is selected.”

