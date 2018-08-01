Via The Hill:

Free-agent quarterback and activist Colin Kaepernick, whose career was halted in 2016 after leading racial justice protests, has reportedly completed his first workout with a league team since 2017.

Sources told the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday that the 34-year-old quarterback worked out for the Las Vegas Raiders. ESPN had also reported on the scheduled workout.

Raiders owner Mark Davis said last month that he would welcome Kaepernick “with open arms” to his team, but adding the decision lies with the Raiders’ coaches and executives.