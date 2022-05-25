Via Coffee Or Die:

The Texas gunman who killed at least 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde was shot to death by an agent from US Border Patrol’s highly elite BORTAC unit.

In a statement released to Coffee or Die Magazine, officials said the agent’s Del Rio-based Border Patrol Tactical team was working west of San Antonio in an ongoing campaign taking down stash houses when the Tuesday, May 24, rampage at the school began.

They’re the waystations smugglers use to bring undocumented migrants north from the borderlands, moving their human cargo around law enforcement checkpoints and roving patrols. San Antonio is considered a hub city by the smuggling cartels, valued because of its rail, air, and road lines leading into the US interior.

