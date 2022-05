The best part is he planted people in the audience to make it look like the crowd was against Abbott…

Reaction form the audience when @BetoORourke was kicked out by @GregAbbott_TX asking what his actual plan is to protect Texas kids.#AbbottFailedTexas pic.twitter.com/oBcWLY7e5M — Rebecca Marques (@_RebeccaMarques) May 25, 2022