An NBC poll released yesterday had the number at 75%.

Via Daily Caller:

More than 80% of people are dissatisfied with the direction the U.S. is going, according to a Gallup poll released Tuesday.

Just 16% of those polled said they are satisfied with the direction of the country, and 83% said they were dissatisfied. The results show a 6% decline in satisfaction since April, Gallup said.

Democrats showed a 14% decrease in satisfaction in just one month, falling from a 38% to 24% approval rating. Republicans and independents also decreased in satisfaction, falling from six percent to four percent and from 20% to 18%, respectively.